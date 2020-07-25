Black Catholics' history: Will US Catholic schools teach it?

In the Archdiocese of Chicago, there’s a school and a ministry recruitment program named after Tolton. The archbishop, Cardinal Blase Cupich, has spearheaded Tolton’s canonization campaign.

Cupich is now asking the archdiocese’s school system to develop a curriculum for the coming academic year aimed at increasing awareness of racial justice issues. Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Perry said one of the goals will be to teach Black Catholic history — perhaps in a few schools at first, but eventually at all 129 schools in the archdiocese, whether their enrollment is predominantly Black or white.

“It’s necessary for white students to know this history,” said Perry, who is Black. “To appreciate people, you have to know something of their story.”

A similar initiative is envisioned in New Orleans, a center of Black Catholic life in the U.S. for more than 200 years.

The Rev. Daniel Green, who heads the Office of Black Catholic Ministries for the New Orleans archdiocese, said the initiative will strive to highlight Black Catholics’ culture and identity “so everyone has an appreciation for the struggle and the gifts they bring to the church.”