Black farmers unconvinced by Vilsack's 'root out' racism vow

Joe Leonard, a Black man who served as assistant secretary for civil rights in the Agriculture Department under Vilsack, said he thinks Vilsack already has done an “extraordinary job” addressing racism in the department and will do even more in the Biden administration.

But Lloyd Wright, a Black farmer in Montross, Virginia, who also worked at USDA during Vilsack's time there, faults Vilsack for not doing enough to get the Senate to extend the statute of limitations for the backlog of 14,000 discrimination complaints that accumulated during George W. Bush’s administration. Vilsack's department did a lot of paperwork but didn't save a single Black farm, Wright said.

“We are disappointed,” Wright said. “With as much as the Black community has done to get (Biden) elected, get him some senators, etc., that the one thing many Blacks requested — not to get Vilsack back in Agriculture — he couldn’t give that, he couldn’t find anybody else?”

At the heart of many discrimination complaints are the Farm Service Agency's county committees, locally elected advisory councils that share information with their farming communities and in the past had power to make loan decisions. After a statistical analysis showed their lack of diversity, Vilsack directly appointed minority members to more than 300 county committees.

Vilsack told lawmakers at his confirmation hearing he would be willing to exercise that power again if necessary to bring more diversity in those county committees.

