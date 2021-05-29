Black fear of Tulsa police lingers 100 years after massacre

Mitchell said back in the 1950s and 1960s, there were more Black officers, and that fostered the feeling of a partnership. It's different now — in 2019, according to the department’s annual report, 8.4% of employees were Black, compared to 15.1% of the city’s overall population.

“When I was a child and raised up, most of the police officers looked like me,” she said. “They lived in the community, so the relationship of the Police Department and the community was one-on-one. They knew the children. They knew the schools they went to. Now, you don’t have that.”

Robinson, who also is a board member for the Terence Crutcher Foundation, remains hopeful that change can occur. He believes it ideally would start with outreach from the police and local oversight and inclusion from the Black community. The fact that Franklin is from the neighborhood helps Robinson remain optimistic.

“I hope that through his tenure he can really begin to inject, gauge the community around the changes that we have been advocating for,” Robinson said. “So far, it hasn’t happened, but certainly, he is somebody who grew up out north. He should understand it. And I would hope that he would be courageous enough to really include us and involve us.”