Black hospital faces vaccine mistrust from unlikely source

Rhonda Jones, a 50-year-old nurse at the hospital, has treated many patients with severe COVID-19, a relative died from it, and her mother and a nephew were infected and recovered, but she is still holding out.

The vaccines “came out just too fast’ and haven’t been adequately tested, she said. She doesn’t rule out getting vaccinated, but not any time soon.

’’I always tell my patients, just because a doctor orders you medication, you have to ask; you don’t take it just because,’’ Jones said. “Nursing school teachers always told us, when in doubt, check it out,”

Early in the pandemic, the hospital cafeteria shut down for two months when a worker there became infected. Still, hospital administrator Elio Montenegro said that when he questioned cafeteria staff about getting vaccinated, “every single person said, ‘Nope, I’m not getting it.’"

Adam Lane, a cook, said he doesn’t trust the U.S. government. He thinks political pressure rushed vaccines to the market and fears those given in Black communities are different and riskier than the ones offered to whites.

“I’m tired of the COVID. I think we all just want it to be over with,’’ Lane said. “But I don’t want to lose my soul for a quick vaccine.’'