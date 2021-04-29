Black inmate's death in Texas jail struggle ruled homicide

The video, which did not have audio, lasted about five hours and showed Scott “rapidly deteriorating,” said civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, who is representing Scott’s family. The video hasn't been made public. The family watched it with Collin County prosecutors, the newspaper reported.

One of the fired jailers has been reinstated through the civil services process, which Sheriff Jim Skinner has said he disagreed with.

“Sheriff Skinner from the start has said that this is an incredible tragedy, and he continues to stand by that today,” Capt. Nick Bristow said.

Scott was arrested March 14 at an outlet mall in Allen on a charge of possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, authorities have said. Allen officers took Scott to a hospital because he was reportedly acting erratically. He was released and police took him to the county jail.

While at the jail, Scott began to exhibit “some strange behavior,” Skinner said at a March 19 news conference. Detention officers placed Scott on a restraint bed, used pepper spray and covered his face with a spit mask. Scott became unresponsive at some point and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.