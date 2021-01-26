Black, Latino Americans vaccinated at lower rates than whites; UK eyes quarantine hotels to fight variant

Black and Latino Americans are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at significantly lower rates than white people -- a disparity that health advocates blame on the federal government and hospitals not prioritizing equitable access.

A CNN analysis of data from 14 states found vaccine coverage is twice as high among White people on average than it is among Black and Latino people. The analysis found that on average, more than 4% of the White population has received a Covid-19 vaccine, about 2.3 times higher than the Black population (1.9% covered) and 2.6 times higher than the Hispanic population (1.8% covered).

Black and Latino Americans are already dying of Covid-19 at three times the rate of White people and being hospitalized at a rate four times higher, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more:

