Black lawmakers in Virginia set to be key powerbrokers

Changes to state law and policy could include decriminalizing marijuana, making eviction laws friendlier to tenants and boosting spending for the state's black colleges and universities, Bagby and other black lawmakers said.

The black caucus will likely find a willing ally in the Democratic governor.

In February, Gov. Ralph Northam faced intense pressure to resign after a racist picture surfaced from his 1984 medical school yearbook page. He denied being in the picture but admitted to wearing blackface as a young man while portraying Michael Jackson at a dance party in the 1980s.

Shortly afterward, two women accused Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual abuse, which he denies. And just days after Attorney General Mark Herring called for Northam to resign, he admitted to wearing blackface in college.

The black caucus took the lead in formulating Democrats' response to the wave of scandals enveloping their top three statewide officials. That included calling on Northam and Fairfax to resign, but opposing a legislative hearing on Fairfax's alleged misconduct.

Lucas, who was among the more outspoken lawmakers in calling for the governor to step down, said she's since changed her mind and is glad he's still in office.