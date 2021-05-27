Black leaders decry sentence for man who targeted protesters

Black leaders who spoke at a news conference in front of the St. Charles County Courthouse said that in 2015, two Black men were sent to prison for seven years for planning to bomb public buildings and police cars during protests that followed Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, Missouri. They questioned why Swoboda didn't get at least a similar sentence when he already had the weapons in hand at a time when racial injustice protests were common in the St. Louis region and elsewhere after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

“Now we have a Republican judge who gives a green light to a would-be assassin,” said the Rev. Darryl Gray, a St. Louis activist leader and protest organizer.

A phone message left with Alessi's office wasn't immediately returned.

Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr. noted that his organization in 2017 issued a travel advisory warning people against travel to Missouri, citing racist incidents, a state law making it harder to sue for discrimination and the far greater likelihood that Black motorists will be pulled over. The advisory, Chapel, said, remains in effect.