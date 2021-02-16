Black man sues officer for excessive force, firing weapon

Willis described the gun slipping from his back a few times, the last time discharging and hitting the ground a few inches from his back.

“I could feel the direct heat and the gas moving from the muzzle blast,” Willis said. “Just feeling that heat and taking that breath's pause, (asking myself) is pain going to come after this? Did I actually get hit? Am I going to be OK? Just hearing the sound and calculating is he going to fire again? All of those questions were circling in my head.”

The lawsuit alleges the officer used racial slurs when addressing Willis and told a bystander who had come to see what was happening that the police “do not kill innocent Black men.” Willis alleges the officer asked the bystander to watch him because the officer hadn't placed his car in park and it had rolled onto the grass of a nearby property.

He said the officer picked up a shell casing from the ground before State Police and Center Township officers arrived to investigate. Willis said he asked why he was being detained and was told it was still being determined.

Willis was later given a field sobriety test and was told he failed because he was shaky and had an elevated heartrate. He was taken to the State Police barracks and then to the hospital where he submitted to a blood draw to prove he was sober.

He was released hours later without being charged. He said investigators told him they would be in touch about any investigation into the officer's actions. But Willis said Tuesday he was never contacted. Both he and his parents unsuccessfully requested the officer's name, he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0