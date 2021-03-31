Black man's death moves Georgia to end citizen's arrest law

Video of the fatal encounter was recorded by William “Roddie” Bryan, a neighbor who joined the chase and is also charged with murder.

Prosecutors have said Arbery stole nothing and was merely out jogging when the McMichaels and Bryan chased him. They remain jailed without bail.

Under the bill, people who are mere bystanders or witnesses generally would not have the right to detain people. Deadly force couldn’t be used to detain someone unless it’s in self-protection, protecting a home, or preventing a forcible felony. The changes would retain Georgia’s “stand your ground” law that says a person isn’t required to retreat.

“Deadly force is only permissible to be used if you are defending yourself or somebody else against a forcible felony or the threat of substantial bodily injury or death,” said Rep. Bert Reeves, a Republican from the Atlanta suburb of Marietta.

It would still allow business employees to detain people they believe stole something and let restaurant employees detain people who try to leave without paying for a meal. It also would let licensed security guards and private detectives detain people.