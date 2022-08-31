Black pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers, video shows

A Black pastor in Alabama says he was arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers -- and his attorney has called the incident "irrational, irresponsible, and illegal."
In police body camera footage from May and released last week, an officer is seen approaching the man, Michael Jennings, who tells the officer he has been asked to water the flowers while a neighbor is gone.
In the video that has since gone viral, Jennings, of Childersburg, Alabama, is asked by the officer what he is doing at the house and whose car is in the driveway. He says it's the neighbor's vehicle and identifies himself as "Pastor Jennings" without being asked.
Jennings tells the officer, "I'm supposed to be here. I'm Pastor Jennings. I live across the street."
An officer responds, "You're Pastor Jennings?" And he responds, "Yes, I'm looking after their house while they're gone, looking after their flowers."
People are also reading…
The officer then asks Jennings for identification and Jennings says he will not give any identification to the officer. Less than a minute and a half later, as Jennings tries to make a call on his phone, officers handcuff him, the body camera footage shows.
The officers in the video later speak with the neighbor who called 911, who is not identified by name. "They are friends, and they went out of town today, so he may be watering their flowers, and it could be completely normal," she tells the officers about Jennings and the homeowner.
"He would be watering their flowers, this is probably my fault," she says.
Later in the video, Jennings' wife arrives and provides the officer with his identification.
"She does tell us it's a mistake and all that stuff, but at this point he's already collected the charge," the officer tells her.
"Once we place him under arrest we can't unarrest him," the officer says.
He was arrested for "Obstructing Governmental Operations," but charges were later dropped, according to a police statement from June 1, 2022.
Police were responding to a 911 call about a "suspicious" car parked at the residence and a person "the caller did not recognize," Richard McClelland, chief of police for the city of Childersburg, said in the statement. The caller stated that her neighbors who lived at the residence were out of town and advised that the suspicious person might be inside the residence, according to the police chief's statement.
In an email to CNN on Tuesday, an attorney for the city said the audio of the 911 call provides "vital" information for the incident.
CNN has requested a copy of the transcript of this call.
"This video makes it clear that these officers decided they were going to arrest Pastor Jennings less than five minutes after pulling up and then tried to rewrite history claiming he hadn't identified himself when that was the first thing he did," attorney Harry Daniels said in a news release last week.
Midway through the video, officers can be heard discussing charges for Jennings.
"We're here to investigate a call and he wouldn't give us his name, or or any other thing," an officer says.
"He told me he was trying to call the owner, but still I need his name," he says.
"The 911 audio recording from the call and officer body camera footage was reviewed and interviews were conducted with the officers involved as part of my own investigation of the incident," McClelland said in the statement.
"As result of my investigation, I have recommended to the Municipal Judge of The City of Childersburg that the warrant be dismissed with prejudice," McClelland said.
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Aug. 31
President Joe Biden is forcefully defending the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Biden told a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI." Biden was also promoting his administration’s crime-prevention efforts and continuing to pressure Congress to revive a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. Hailing firearm restrictions recently approved by Congress, Biden said, “We’re not stopping here.”
The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.
U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020. That's according to a new government report. In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years. The last comparable decrease happened in the early 1940s, during the height of World War II. The CDC reported the numbers Wednesday. COVID deaths were blamed for about half the decline in 2021. However, there were also some other big contributors, including drug overdoses, heart disease, suicide and chronic liver disease.
The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule, was mourned for the loss of what world leaders described as a rare leader who brought global change and at the time a hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91, was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of Vladimir Putin, who has spent the past quarter-century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.
United Nations inspectors are making their way toward Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Theirs is a long-anticipated mission that the world hopes will help secure the Russian-held facility in the middle of a war zone and avoid catastrophe. Underscoring the danger, Kyiv and Moscow again accused each other on Wednesday of attacking the area around Europe’s biggest nuclear plant. In recent days, the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of fire damage to transmission line. That heightened fears that fighting could lead to a massive radiation leak or even a reactor meltdown. The risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.
Armed supporters of a powerful Iraqi cleric who clashed with security forces in the capital have begun to withdraw from the streets. That restored a measure of calm following a serious escalation of the political crisis gripping the nation. Following two days of deadly unrest that sparked fears instability might spread throughout the country and even the region, cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told his supporters Tuesday to leave the government quarter. Within minutes, some could be seen heeding the call. Iraq’s military also announced the lifting of a nationwide curfew. That further raised hopes that the immediate crisis was ebbing, though larger political problems remain.
The South Carolina House has approved a bill that outlaws abortion except in the cases of pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The chamber initially rejected the bill that did not have the exceptions Tuesday. But once Republicans saw the outcome of that vote, they quickly went through a number of complex procedures and votes to bring the bill back from the brink of failure. The exceptions were added on a voice vote and the bill passed 67-38. The bill has one more routine vote before it goes to the Senate, where stricter bans on abortions have seen tougher fights.
Mississippi’s capital city is struggling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding worsened problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Gov. Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency for Jackson’s water system. Water is being distributed, for drinking and for flushing toilets.
NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight. The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by engine trouble. Managers said Tuesday that they are changing fueling procedures to deal with the issue. The 322-foot rocket remains on the pad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, with an empty crew capsule on top. The Space Launch System rocket _ the most powerful ever built by NASA _ will attempt to send the capsule around the moon and back. No one will be aboard, just three test dummies. If successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago.
Indianapolis police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 22-year-old Shamar Duncan of Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder. Police say Duncan is being held in jail and will not be eligible for release while the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case. The Dutch Defense Ministry said in a statement Monday that a 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps, identified by U.S. authorities as Simmie Poetsema, died of his injuries “surrounded by family and colleagues.” The shooting occurred Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.
Past U.S. Open champions Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu all have lost in straight sets in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams, who won two of her seven major titles in New York, was beaten by Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets Tuesday. Their match came a day after Serena Williams won her first-round match in a much fuller and louder Arthur Ashe Stadium. Venus, who turned 42 in June, has not made any pronouncements about her future in tennis, unlike her younger sibling. Osaka is also a two-time title winner at the U.S. Open and was beaten by Danielle Collins. Raducanu became the third defending champion at Flushing Meadows to bow out in the first round, eliminated by Alizé Cornet.
Serena Williams will lead off the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium again Wednesday, this time against the No. 2-ranked player in women’s tennis. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion faces second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, trying to prolong what could be the last tournament of her career. Williams started it Monday by beating Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 for her record 107th singles victory in Flushing Meadows. Her match will be followed by No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who continues his U.S. Open title defense against Arthur Rinderknech of France.