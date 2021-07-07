Black students, faculty: UNC needs self-examination on race

"We must support and value every member of our community, and particularly our Black students, faculty and staff who, by sharing their experiences, have helped us understand their anger and frustration with this process and their experiences on our campus,” he said.

But Black faculty and students say promises without action will not be enough. The Carolina Black Caucus has previously said that a growing number of its members are thinking about leaving the university after recent events.

The delay in the vote on offering tenure to Hannah-Jones, along with the perception that the university allowed political interests to override the faculty vote that largely supported granting her tenure, has resonated far beyond Chapel Hill.

William “Brit” Kirwan, chancellor emeritus of the University System of Maryland and a consultant for the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, said the perception that Hannah-Jones' tenure vote was delayed by outside political forces touched the “third-rail of serious academic institutions.”