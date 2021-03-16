Black woman becomes face of Missouri following NAACP warning

“Mo embodies Missouri and everything we have to offer visitors in our state,” Stephen Foutes, director of the Division of Tourism, said in the release.

But Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel said the group’s travel advisory will remain in effect until Missouri makes “meaningful progress in the systemic abuses affecting people of color.” The state group warned travelers to be careful while in the state in June 2017 because of what it described as a danger that civil rights won’t be respected. The national NAACP took up the warning a couple of months later.

“I don’t quite understand where they’re going with the campaign, and why put a Black face on it,” Chapel said.

“Missouri is a place that has been marked by violence and Jim Crow,” Chapel said. “It’s good that they’re trying to think inclusively for people they should invite to the state,” but it's also unfortunate when the government “hasn’t done anything to address those risks in a meaningful way.”