Black woman quits Vermont town board; cites bigotry, safety

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — A Black member of a Vermont town's selectboard has resigned, citing safety concerns and “blatant bigotry” she's experienced in the community.

Alicia Barrow sent a resignation letter to the Hartford selectboard on Friday evening.

“Though I no longer feel safe nor welcome in a place I have called home for 15 years, I still care very much for the community and its right to exercise the democratic process,” Barrow wrote in the letter she shared with the Valley News.

Her resignation comes after Tabitha Moore, the leader of a Vermont NAACP branch, stepped down, saying in September that she and young relatives had experienced months of harassment.

In 2018, Democratic State Rep. Kiah Morris, who was the only Black woman in the Legislature, resigned after receiving what she said were online and other racial threats. After an investigation by state police, the state attorney general said Morris was a victim of racial harassment but that there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone.