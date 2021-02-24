Blackouts bring up 'a four-letter word' in Texas: regulation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — All the groceries spoiled and the water was out for days. Then Melissa Rogers, a believer in the Texas gospel that government should know its place, woke up to a $6,000 energy bill before the snow and ice even melted.

“The roads were awful, but we were running around town trying to get money from every single bank we could possibly think of," said Rogers, 36, whose Fort Worth family of four was left with $80 after the charges drained her accounts and took her husband's paycheck.

Now, the emerging response to a winter catastrophe that caused one of the worst power outages in U.S. history is not the usual one in Texas: demands for more regulation.

On Thursday, managers of Texas' power grid are expected to receive a lashing in the first public hearings about the crisis at the state Capitol — where the belief that less government is better is reflected in a part-time Legislature that meets just once every two years, and only for 140 days. The current session ends in May.