Blades of steel: Johns spotlights mental health in hockey

“I knew my career was over in that moment,” he said. “That was pretty taxing on the soul.”

In the months since, Johns felt himself becoming self-destructive and said he ruined the relationship he built over four years with his girlfriend and lost many friends. Realizing he “let anxiety and depression pretty much strip away everything,” Johns decided to 'blade across the country so others in the sport and beyond could know his story and learn from it.

It’s something experts believe can help other athletes avoid a similar result. Dr. Kensa Gunter appreciates any steps that help sports crack the stigma of mental health that is even deeper than in society.

“We have to expand our idea that toughness is not just about powering through,” said Gunter, who is certified as a mental performance consultant by the Association for Applied Sport Psychology. "It is sometimes about asking for help and learning how to manage what’s going on so that you can continue to move forward.”

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association founded the Player Assistance Program in 1996 to give members ongoing assistance in their daily lives. Professional counselors are available in each NHL city, there’s a confidential phone line to call for help and the union added health and wellness team for extra assistance during the pandemic.