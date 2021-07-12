Blake Masters launches GOP run against Sen. Kelly of Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Blake Masters, an ally of billionaire investor Peter Thiel, kicked off his campaign Monday for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Masters, who grew up in Tucson and moved back to southern Arizona in 2018, is a senior executive for Thiel's investment firm and foundation. This is his first run for political office.

Appearing in an announcement video with his wife and three young boys, Masters says America needs to finish the border wall, enforce the law and build an economy where families can live on a single income.

“I fear that we are losing the country,” Masters told The Associated Press. “I want my kids to grow up in an America that works like the one I grew up in. I want them to grow up in a country that I still recognize.”

Masters joins a crowded field of Republicans looking to take on Kelly in one of the top-tier U.S. Senate races of 2022, which will help determine which party controls the upper chamber of Congress.