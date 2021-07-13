Blind Chinese dissident who escaped in 2012 now a US citizen

Last year, Chen addressed the Republican National Convention, where he called on other countries to support President Donald Trump in leading a coalition to “stop China's aggression."

Chen, 49, a visiting fellow at Catholic University of America, said he hopes America “will stand by the Chinese people" against the Communist Party.

“The human rights situation is getting worse and worse," he said. “As people in China are more aware of their rights as they get more information online, and have more demand for their rights, the Communist Party is becoming more and more worried about losing their control and power, and that results in them using more and more force to suppress the people to protect the control of the power."

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

Chen also said the United States needed to take a harder line with the Communist Party, or the CPC, and “give up on the appeasement policy.”

“If we only negotiate with the CPC, they will not be afraid. The CPC has always been unreasonable and arbitrary.”

