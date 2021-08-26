Blind long jumper envisions Paralympic gold after 4 silvers

“I got into this game understanding the role and we didn’t start out getting medals. Lex and I have went on to win a ton of competitions and I feel just as awarded as he does!” Williams wrote in an email. "We are aiming to let the powers that be know that it’s just not what you see at championships in regards to the guides. We are literally apart of the process from beginning to end, putting in the sweat equity and fitness standards to propel the athlete/s to personal bests, world records, and the medal stand!”

Added Gillette: “I would love for Wesley to be able to look back on a medal and say, ‘Hey, we did this together.' Because as it stands right now, he only has the memories — and memories are fantastic, but to accompany those memories with a medal, that would be amazing.”

Away from the track, Gillette’s a diehard Carolina Panthers fan. He listens to the broadcasts and then postgame shows ( Christian McCaffrey even sent him a jersey, with the message, “Keep inspiring!” written on the back). Gillette also knows the different voices, which is why he instantly recognized the caller who dialed him just before the U.S. Paralympic trials to wish him luck — former Panthers coach Ron Rivera (now with Washington).