Bloody Sunday memorial honors late civil rights giants

“Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have that vote counted,” Biden said in the message. “If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let the people vote.”

The two newly elected U.S. senators from Georgia — Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — also spoke by video. Warnock remembered Lewis, whom he called both a mentor and an inspiration and spoke about the current conflict over voting access.

“Sadly there are forces at work in our country right now especially in my home state of Georgia who are trying to push back against voting rights," he said.

Lowery, a charismatic and fiery preacher, is often considered the dean of the civil rights veterans and led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in the 1940s and later joined forces with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1965, Vivian led dozens of marchers to a courthouse in Selma, confronting the local sheriff on the courthouse steps and telling him the marchers should be allowed to register to vote. The sheriff responded by punching Vivian in the head.