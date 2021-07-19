Blue Origin brings space tourism to tiny Texas town

One of the roadblocks to connecting locals and the scientists and engineers who work at Blue Origin is one that plagues many rural American communities — a lack of available housing. A local developer constructed about a dozen two-bedroom homes and a small apartment complex, and all of those were quickly rented out for Blue Origin employees. Of the roughly 250 employees and contractors that work at the facility, Brewster said only about 40% live in Van Horn.

Krissy Lerdal, whose husband is an engineer for the company, said he lived in a local hotel for more than four years before finally relocating his family to Van Horn from New Mexico.

“When we looked to buy here, there were five houses on the market, none of which passed inspection, and so we had to bring in a modular home,” Lerdal said. “It’s not my dream home, but housing is lacking.”

Still, in the three-and-a-half years that she has lived here, Lerdal said she has worked hard to integrate herself into the community. Her children attend the local school system, and she joined the Women’s Service League, which raises money for scholarships. She also has a seat on the city’s zoning board.