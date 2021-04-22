Blue states chart diverging paths on death penalty debate

Lawmakers may have “their fingers in the air” to sense popular opinion, he said, but the political dynamics could easily shift again and make it a liability to support abolishing the death penalty.

Dr. Tyler Parry, a professor of African American studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said arguments about government having the power to take people’s lives may resonate in a western libertarian-leaning state like Nevada more than references to the state’s history of segregation and disenfranchisement.

“Any southern state still is very aware of its history,” he said. “Places like Nevada or western states in general don’t quite have that same attachment to the past. There’s an assumption that because the states are newer out here, they don’t have as much of a history that’s worth knowing.”

Nevada also has another factor: the memory of country's deadliest mass shooting, which occurred in 2017 on the Las Vegas Strip.

Both Sisolak and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, a fellow Democrat, have referenced the massacre in voicing their support of the death penalty, saying it's the kind of heinous crime that merits the punishment.