Boat builder buying NC company, seeks to create 500 new jobs

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — The world's largest fishing and recreational boat builder on Thursday announced its acquisition of North Carolina-based Hatteras Yachts, with plans to upgrade Hatteras operations in New Bern as White River Marine Group seeks to boost saltwater vessel sales.

WRMG, a subsidiary of the company that operates Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, aims to create 500 new jobs at its proposed Craven County operations by 2025, according to state Commerce Department officials.

“With Hatteras’ rich heritage of craftsmanship and access to some of the world’s best offshore angling, our aim is to help solidify New Bern as the world’s capital for saltwater gamefish and boat building,” Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris said in a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper's office. Morris, Cooper, House Speaker Tim Moore and others joined White River Marine leaders for the announcement at Hatteras operations near the Neuse River.

WRMG, whose corporate parent is Missouri-based Bass Pro Groups, was looking for a coastal location to shift its saltwater manufacturing from the Midwest. The Ranger Saltwater and Mako saltwater boat brands will now be built in New Bern, according to Cooper’s news release.