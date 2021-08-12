Boat crash charges dropped after suspect found fatally shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) —

South Carolina authorities have dropped criminal charges stemming from a fatal 2019 boat crash against a member of a prominent legal family after he and his mother were found shot dead earlier this year.

The state Attorney General's Office officially dismissed the charges against the late Paul Murdaugh last week in what officials described as a formality, news outlets reported.

Murdaugh was indicted on a charge of boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach and hurt several others on the boat. The woman’s body was found about a week after the boat crashed into a Beaufort County bridge.

Before the case could go to trial, Murdaugh, 22, and his mother, Maggie, 52, were fatally shot June 7 outside their home on the family’s land in Colleton County near Islandton, authorities said. State agents have released little information on their investigation into the deaths so far.

The charge against Paul Murdaugh was dropped as a formality due to his death, according to Robert Kittle, a spokesperson for the attorney general's office. The investigation into the boat crash is still ongoing, Kittle told news outlets.