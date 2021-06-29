 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boaters watch cliff collapse along Lake Superior in Michigan
0 Comments
AP

Boaters watch cliff collapse along Lake Superior in Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — A cliff wall broke away at a national park along Lake Superior in northern Michigan, stunning some boaters who captured it on video.

Sandstone and dirt crashed into the lake Saturday at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The park's cliffs are 50 feet to 200 feet (15.2 meters to 60.9 meters) above the lake.

“We could hear the cliff wall popping and cracking and within 60 seconds a section of cliff approximately 200 feet wide fell before us," Jahn Martin told WLUC-TV. "The splash and swell wave were very dramatic.”

Martin shared his video with the TV station.

“Back up, Brad!” someone yelled as waves rolled toward the pontoon-style boat.

No injuries were reported. No one at the park could immediately be reached for comment Tuesday, though the park's website warns that rocks can fall at any time and shows a photo of rocks falling.

There was a similar collapse in 2019, when kayakers on a tour narrowly escaped injury when a large section of cliff crashed into Lake Superior.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dogs help search for survivors at Surfside condo collapse site

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News