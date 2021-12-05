Bob Dole, former presidential candidate and longtime senator, dies at 98

In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential nominee Sen. Bob Dole is seen at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98.
His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday on Twitter.
Dole announced in February 2021 that he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn't hesitate to turn on others, too.
He shaped tax policy, foreign policy, farm and nutrition programs and rights for the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in employment, education and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act. Today's accessible government offices and national parks, sidewalk ramps and the sign-language interpreters at official local events are just some of the more visible hallmarks of his legacy and that of the fellow lawmakers he rounded up for that sweeping civil rights legislation 30 years ago.
Dole devoted his later years to the cause of wounded veterans, their fallen comrades at Arlington National Cemetery and remembrance of the fading generation of World War II vets.
Thousands of old soldiers massed on the National Mall in 2004 for what Dole, speaking at the dedication of the World War II Memorial there, called "our final reunion." He'd been a driving force in its creation. "Our ranks have dwindled," he said then. "Yet if we gather in the twilight it is brightened by the knowledge that we have kept faith with our comrades."
Long gone from Kansas, Dole made his life in the capital, at the center of power and then in its shadow upon his retirement, living all the while at the storied Watergate complex. When he left politics and joined a law firm staffed by prominent Democrats, he joked that he brought his dog to work so he would have another Republican to talk to.
He tried three times to become president. The last was in 1996, when he won the Republican nomination only to see President Bill Clinton reelected. He sought his party's presidential nomination in 1980 and 1988 and was the 1976 GOP vice presidential candidate on the losing ticket with President Gerald Ford.
Photos: Bob Dole through the years
Bob Dole is shown in front of a neighbor's house wearing overalls sometime in the 1930's or early 1940's in his hometown of Russell, Kansas. The car behind him is a 1936 Chevrolet. (AP PHoto)
AP FILE
Bob Dole enlisted in the United States Army after his second year at The University of Kansas (AP Photo)
AP FILE
This is a 1945 file photo of Sen. Bob Dole recuperating from injuries received while serving in Italy during World War II. Dole was critically wounded by shrapnel in April 1945 and spent months recuperating from his injuries at the Percy Jones Army Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich. (US Army via AP)
US Army via AP
Bob Dole and his mother Bina stand in front of the Dole home in the 100 block of North Maple Street while he was recovering from his war injuries. (AP Photo) .
AP FILE
Bob Dole conditions his body with a Shaw exercise weight attached to the garage wall of the Dole home here, while at home recuperating from war injuries. Dole was at Winter General Hospital in Topeka at this point in his recovery, about 1946. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
Rep. Robert Dole (R-Kan.) Jan. 24, 1961 in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)
AP FILE
Kansas Rep. Bob Dole looks at World War II memorabilia with his wife Phyllis on Nov. 20, 1968 in their home in Washington's Falls Church, Va., suburb. Dole will become a senator, joining war buddies Sen. Philip Hart of Michigan and Sen. Daniel Inouye of Hawaii. The three were in Percy Jones Army Hospital Battle Creek, Mich., where Mrs. Dole was an occupational therapist. Dole is a Republican his buddies are democrats. (AP Photo/CWH)
AP FILE
Senator Robert Dole on Jan. 5, 1971. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
Kansas Sen. Robert J. Dole, new chairman of the Republican National Committee, prepares to be questioned on 'Face the Nation' on CBS on Jan. 17, 1971 in Washington. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)
AP FILE
Sen. Robert Dole has a departing word with former California Governor Ronald Reagan and Mrs. Nancy Reagan outside Reagan's home on Saturday, Sept. 25, 1975 in Pacific Palisades. Dole made the pilgrimage to Reagan's home to seek more help from former GOP Presidential candidate for the Ford-Dole ticket. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
Sen. Robert Dole, R-Kan., and his new bride, Federal Trade Commissioner Mary Elizabeth Hanford, with members of the wedding party following ceremonies at Washington Cathedral on Saturday, Dec. 6, 1975 in Washington. It was official Washington's most noted wedding of the fall. From left are: Burnel "Bunny" Hanford, matron of honor; the new Mrs. Dole; Rev. Dr. Edward Elson, who performed the ceremony; Dole; and Assistant Defense Secretary Robert Ellsworth, best man. (AP Photo/Peter Bregg)
AP FILE
GOP vice presidential hopeful Sen. Robert Dole wears a souvenir cap as he takes a short shopping trip to Vail , Col. on August 28, 1976. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
Sen. Robert Dole, center, his mother Bina Dole, left, and Pres. Gerald Ford shown on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Kemper Arena, Aug. 19, 1976, Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
Vice Presidents candidate Sen. Robert Dole holds on to his wife as she pours on the champagne over their new campaign plane Tuesday, August 31, 1976 at Washington's National Airport. The ceremonies took place before the Doles departed for Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
Republican vice presidential candidate Robert Dole, right, waves to crowd with his wife, Elizabeth, left, following his speech to the Associated Builders and Contractors Inc., in Boston, Sept. 17, 1976. (AP Photo/MG)
AP FILE
Senator Walter Mondale, left, and Sen. Robert Dole shake hands before beginning the vice presidential debate, Oct. 15, 1976 in Houston. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
Sen. Robert Dole, Republican vice presidential nominee, right, and Sen. Walter Mondale, Democratic nominee, are shown during their debate, Friday, Oct. 16, 1976, Houston, Tex. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
Sen. Robert Dole of Kansas and his wife Elizabeth campaigned in Des Moines, Iowa, May 14, 1979 as the senator sought the Republican nomination for the presidency. Dole is the eighth candidate to announce that he is seeking the Republican nomination. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
Senator Robert Dole on NBC's television news show "Meet the Press" on November 1, 1981. (AP PHoto/stf)
AP FILE
Transportation secretary Elizabeth Dole and her husband, Sen. Robert Dole, R-Kan., acknowledge the applause of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, August 21, 1984 in Dallas. The two spoke to the convention separately. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)
AP FILE
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas watches Sen. Charles McC. Mathias Jr. on television during a Senate floor debate, from his office on Capitol Hill, Washington, Monday, June 2, 1986. The Senate launched a six-week experiment of making its floor sessions available for live broadcast by television networks. (AP Photo/Lana Harris)
AP FILE
Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas makes his way to the microphone Monday, Nov. 9, 1987 in Manchester, N.H., to tell a crowd of about 1,200 supporters that he's officially in the running for the presidency. Dole said his top priority would be shrinking the federal deficit. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
Jim Cole
Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kansas, Republican candidate for nomination for president, gestures while talking to supporters in St. Louis, Mo. on Feb. 26, 1988. In the background is the St. Louis Arch and the Old Courthouse. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)
AP FILE
Presidential candidate Bob Dole puts his hand to his head as he answers questions at a morning press conference, March 8, 1988 in Kansas City, Mo. Polls are not looking favorable for the Dole campaign in Super Tuesday states, but Dole and his staff are hoping to turn things around as he heads to Illinois for a week of campaigning there. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)
AP FILE
Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell of Maine, left, and Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas joke as Dole holds up a note card before the taping of NBC’s “Meet the Press” in Washington, Aug. 14, 1994. The Senate’s leading Democrat and Republican tore into each others’ health care plans during the television program, casting new doubt on their ability to forge an agreement this year to reform the medical system. Dole said Mitchell’s plan amounted to government-run health care. Mitchell said plans by Dole and other Republicans would do too little to provide health care coverage to all Americans. (AP Photo/Shayna Brennan)
AP FILE
Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas, left, accompanied by House Minority Whip Newt Gingrich of Ga., gestures while meeting reporters on Capitol Hill on Thursday, March 24, 1994, after President Bill Clinton's White House news conference. Dole said the president helped himself on the Whitewater matter by responding to reporters questions Thursday night. (AP Photo/Shayna Brennan)
AP FILE
Senator Bob Dole, R-Kansas, delivers a short speech during a fundraiser on Monday, April 10, 1995 in New York. Dole finished his whirlwind presidential announcement trip across America on Monday with a big-bucks bash in the Big Apple. "He'll leave here with a hell of a lot more money than he started the day with," said New York GOP Chairman William Powers. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
AP FILE
In this Aug. 15, 1996 file photo, Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole delivers his acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
AP FILE
Republican presidential hopeful Bob Dole waves as he enters a campaign rally at the Green Valley East Social Center in Green Valley, Ariz., Saturday afternoon Feb. 24, 1996. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
AP FILE
Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole, right, stands with his his vice-presidential running mate, Jack Kemp, as they pose for pictures Saturday, Aug. 10, 1996, in front of Dole's boyhood home in Russell, Kan. The two later planned to debut the freshly-minted ticket at a festive rally at the rural courthouse where Dole's political career began four decades ago. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)
AP FILE
Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole watches President Bill Clinton as he answers questions during 2nd presidential debate on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1996 in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner)
AP FILE
Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole speaks as the sun sets in Phoenix, Friday, Oct. 25 , 1996. Dole pressed dual attacks Friday on the news media for trying to "steal" the election and President Clinton for violating the public trust. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)
AP FILE
Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole, right, gives a thumbs up as he stands with former Republican Presidents George Bush, center, and Gerald R. Ford during their introduction at a Dole campaign event at Capitol University in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 1, 1996. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
AP FILE
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 1996, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole waves to supporters during his concession speech to supporters at a Washington hotel, with Sen. John Cain, R-Ariz., left, and wife Elizabeth, right. President Bill Clinton won re-election in a coast-to-coast landslide. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette, File)
AP FILE
Republican presidential hopeful Elizabeth Dole, left, speaks as her husband former Sen. Bob Dole gestures to supporters, Sunday, Aug. 15, 1999, at her campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. Dole finished third in Saturday's GOP Straw Poll in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP FILE
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole gestures while leading a tour of members of Congress of the World War II Memorial in Washington Tuesday, April 27, 2004. Dole helped in fund-raising of the memorial which is scheduled for dedication May 29. (AP Photo/Lauren Burke)
AP FILE
Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, left, sits with former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, as they listen to Dole's wife, Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C., speak to delegates at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2004, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP FILE
Former Senator Bob Dole. left, stands on stage with President Bush, right, at a campaign rally at the Westlake Recreation Center, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2004 in Westlake, Ohio. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
AP FILE
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., and his wife Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-N.C., appear at the unveiling of his portrait at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, July 25, 2006, in Washington. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)
AP FILE
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole listens as President Bush makes remarks on Wounded Warriors in the Rose Garden of the White House Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2007 in Washington. Dole is co-chair of the President's Commission on Care for America's Returning Wounded Warriors. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
AP FILE
President Barack Obama walks with fromer Sen. Bob Dole after the president nominated Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius as his nominee for Health & Human Services Secretary, Monday, March 2, 2009, in the East Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
AP FILE
Former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., and his wife, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, R-NC, leave the memorial service for Jack Kemp at National Cathedral in Washington, Friday, May 8, 2009. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP FILE
Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole looks to the stage during "A Century of Service" honoring former U.S. Senate Majority Leaders Bob Dole and Howard Baker at Mellon Auditorium, Wednesday, March 21, 2012, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP FILE
Former U.S. Senate Majority Leaders Bob Dole, right, and Howard Baker speak at "A Century of Service" honoring them at Mellon Auditorium, Wednesday, March 21, 2012, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP FILE
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, right, speaks after being presented with the McGovern-Dole Leadership Award by Vice President Joe Biden, to honor his leadership in the fight against hunger, during the 12th Annual George McGovern Leadership Award Ceremony hosted by World Food Program USA, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013. This year, the award was renamed McGovern-Dole Leadership Award, to honor their pioneering efforts to feed the hungry both in the United States and around the world. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP FILE
FILE -In this May 24, 2014 file photo, WWII veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, accompanied by his wife Elizabeth Dole, is greeted by Major Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan after taking part in a wreath laying ceremony at a 10th anniversary ceremony for the WWII Memorial in Washington. Dole is planning an ambitious fundraising effort to build the long-debated Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Washington. Dole wants to honor Ike, one of Kansas’ favorite sons, and Dole also led in raising $170 million to build the National World War II Memorial on the National Mall. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
AP FILE
Former President Barack Obama stops to talk to former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kas. after the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP FILE
Former Sen. Bob Dole watches as President Donald Trump speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
AP FILE
President Donald Trump leans over to former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, as he is honored at the Capitol with a Congressional Gold Medal, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP FILE
Former Sen. Bob Dole salutes the flag-draped casket containing the remains of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP FILE
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole smiles as he gets a kiss from his wife Elizabeth Dole as he is honored with a Congressional Gold Medal, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP FILE
In this May 27, 2019 file photo, former Sen. Bob Dole, right, and his wife Elizabeth Dole acknowledge well-wishers during a Memorial Day ceremony, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky File)
AP FILE
Sen. Robert Dole and his wife Elizabeth enjoy a German-style sandwich as they toured the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Aug. 26, 1976. Dole, the Republican candidate for vice president, spoke to a large crowd at the fair, and criticized Jimmy Carter's farm policies. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
U.S. President George H. Bush holds up boxing gloves bearing the words "Democratic Congress" given to him by republican senators during his visit to Capital Hill on Tuesday, August 4, 1992 as Senate Minority Leader Robert Dole, R-Kan, looks on. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)
AP FILE
CIA Director-designate Rep. Michael Pompeo, R-Kan., flanked by former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, right, and Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., laughs on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP FILE
