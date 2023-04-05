Take a look at trending topics from today, April 5:
Bob Lee
The creator of Cash App and former chief technology officer at Square was killed in a stabbing Tuesday in San Francisco, according to people who knew him and police.
Bob Lee, 43, died at a hospital following the 2:35 a.m. attack on the 300 block of Main Street in the Rincon Point neighborhood. Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing and found him, called medics to the scene and started aid. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Homicide inspectors are investigating the killing.
"Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn't deserve to be killed," wrote Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, a cryto-currency company, on Twitter.
Tornado
A destructive storm system that has already spawned at least 10 reports of tornadoes and killed multiple people in Missouri now threatens 80 million Americans with dangerous weather Wednesday.
The storm system is trekking east across the central US after battering parts of Missouri, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan.
Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported after a possible tornado struck Bollinger County, Missouri, Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott told CNN.
At least four people are confirmed dead, according to an AP report.
"This is an active search and rescue event," Parrott said.
Tricia Cotham
A Democratic state lawmaker in North Carolina announced Wednesday that she is jumping to the Republican Party, giving the GOP veto-proof majorities in both the state's legislative chambers that should make it easier to enact conservative policies over the opposition of Gov. Roy Cooper.
Whether the switch by Charlotte-area Rep. Tricia Cotham will soon result in further abortion restrictions in the nation's ninth-most populous state remains unclear, given her support for abortion rights during her earlier stint in the General Assembly.
“I am still the same person, and I am going to do what I believe is right and follow my conscience,” Cotham said in a news conference at state GOP headquarters at which she announced she would soon switch her party registration.
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, April 5
A Democratic-backed Milwaukee judge has won the high stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race, ensuring liberals will take over majority control of the court for the first time in 15 years with the fate of the state’s abortion ban pending. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated former Justice Dan Kelly, who previously worked for Republicans and had support from the state’s leading anti-abortion groups. The new court controlled 4-3 by liberals is expected to decide a pending lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 law banning abortion. Protasiewicz made the issue a focus of her campaign and won the support of Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups ahead of her victory Tuesday.
Former teacher and union organizer Brandon Johnson has been elected Chicago mayor. Tuesday's win is a major victory for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing as the nation’s third-largest city grapples with high crime and financial challenges. Johnson is a Cook County commissioner who was endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union. He defeated former Chicago schools CEO Paul Vallas, who was backed by the police union. Johnson will succeed Lori Lightfoot, the first Black woman and first openly gay person to be the city’s mayor. Johnson’s victory capped a remarkable trajectory for a candidate who was little known when he entered the race. He climbed to the top of the field with organizing and financial help from the politically influential Chicago Teachers Union.
A Kansas proposal with some of the nation's broadest bathroom restrictions and a ban on transgender people changing their driver's licenses has cleared the Republican-controlled Legislature. The state Senate voted 28-12 on Tuesday with one vote more than a two-thirds majority that would be needed to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s expected veto. The action came the same day Arkansas lawmakers sent Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders a scaled back bathroom bill of their own with criminal penalities. Both are among several hundred measures aimed at rolling back LGBTQ rights pursued by Republicans this year across the U.S. The Kansas measure deals with bathrooms, locker rooms and other facilities.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump turned his head toward photographers as he sat, stone-faced with shoulders rounded, at the defense table in a dow…
The moment was historic — a U.S. House speaker meeting with the president of Taiwan for a rare visit on American soil. The high-profile encounter Wednesday between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was designed to boost support for the island government. But the meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California also was drawing rebuke from China, which announced patrols Wednesday in the Taiwan Strait. It was most sensitive stop on Tsai's transit through the U.S. and Latin America. For McCarthy, who is outspoken on China, it was the start of his foray into foreign affairs as House speaker.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy won new pledges of military and economic cooperation on a state visit to staunch ally Poland, and he also said that Kyiv’s troops battling in the eastern city of Bakhmut could pull out if they face a threat of being encircled by Russian forces. Polish President Andrzej Duda said Warsaw has provided four Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, with four more in the process of being handed over and another six being prepared. At a news conference with his Polish counterpart, Zelenskyy described the perils in the grinding siege of Bakhmut, which has been all but destroyed by eight months of fighting that also has cost many lives on both sides.
Federal officials have announced the first $196 million of grants in a $1 billion program to repair and replace aging and sometimes leaking natural gas pipelines across the country. The Transportation Department on Wednesday announced that the city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, will get $10 million as the first grant recipient. Nineteen other communities will also get grants to help upgrade 270 miles of natural gas pipelines in 19 states, although the government didn’t identify all the recipients. Another nearly $400 million of grants will be announced later this year. The grants will be paid for with money from the infrastructure law President Joe Biden’s administration is touting in a series of events across the country.
King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch’s May 6 coronation. Camilla, who until now has been described as queen consort, is given equal billing on the ornate medieval style invitations that will be sent to more than 2,000 guests and were unveiled on Tuesday. The new title is another step in the remarkable transformation of a woman once derided as a homewrecker because of her role in the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to the late Princess Diana.