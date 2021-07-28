Bob Odenkirk condition stable after 'heart related incident'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk had a “heart related incident” when he collapsed on the show's New Mexico set, and his condition is stable as he recovers at a hospital, his representatives said Wednesday.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," the statement said. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Odenkirk collapsed Tuesday on the Albuquerque set where the “Breaking Bad” spin-off is shooting its sixth and final season. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a local hospital.

Shortly before the statement was released, Odenkirk's son Nate, the elder of his two children, tweeted, “He's going to be OK.”

The sixth season of the spin-off prequel to “Breaking Bad" is set to air on AMC next year. Both shows were shot in and mostly set in Albuquerque.

An email sent to a representative of AMC seeking more information or comment was not immediately returned.