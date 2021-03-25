Bobby Brown, 96, a life of Yankees, military, medicine, dies

“Dr. Brown was not only a great baseball player, but a great gentleman and a great patriot. We were fortunate to know him, to work with him, and to call him our friend," said former President George W. Bush, who once owned the Rangers.

Brown was president of the American League from 1984-94, when he also was on the board of directors for the Hall of Fame.

Commissioner Rob Manfred called him a “proud Yankee” and “quiet star.”

“Dr. Bobby Brown led an extraordinary life, which included great accomplishments on the baseball field and as a leader and executive in our game," he said in a statement.

Former commissioner Bud Selig praised Brown's “extraordinary baseball life, both on and off the field," adding, “he was of great help to me both during my years as a club owner and then as baseball commissioner.”

“Obviously a sad day and a kind of giant in our sport. Did a lot of different, special things in our game,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Brown, who played at Tulane and graduated from its medical school, continued to motivate in all fields in recent times. He spoke last year with Mark Hamilton, a former Tulane star who went on to play for the St. Louis Cardinals and graduated from medical school this past spring.