Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two young girls were found, hours apart, in a South Florida canal, and investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

The body of the first girl, who detectives said was between the ages of 10 and 13, was spotted Tuesday afternoon outside a condominium complex in Lauderhill, which is near Fort Lauderdale. The second body was found just before 9 p.m., not far from where the first body was located.

Police said no parents had come forward to say their child was missing by late Tuesday night. At first, authorities did not suspect foul play because the first girl showed no signs of trauma. The second girl's body was still in the water late Tuesday night as detectives continued their investigation.

“It’s a very complicated case with a lot of moving parts,” Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago said during a news conference.

He said investigators believe they have identified the first child, but have not been able to confirm her identity because the family had not been notified.