AP

Body found in Verde River was suspect in officer's shooting

Arizona-Tribal Officer Shot Suspect

This undated photo provided by the FBI shows Valentin Rodriguez, who is charged with assault in the shooting of a police officer for the Yavapai-Apache Nation in Camp Verde, Ariz. A body found in the Verde River is believed to be a suspect in the shooting of an officer, said police in central Arizona. The body has not yet been formally identified but personal items show the man may be Valentin Rodriguez, 39, said the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department in a Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 statement.

 Uncredited - hogp, FBI

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a man found in the Verde River has been positively identified as Valentin Rodriguez, who was suspected of shooting an Arizona police officer, authorities said Thursday.

Yavapai-Apache Nation police Sgt. Preston Brogdon is recovering after being shot in the abdomen on Feb. 9. A bullet went through his vest and belt, punctured his small intestine and shattered his pelvis and hip.

Brogdon and another officer had responded to reported gunfire near the Verde River on the Yavapai-Apache Nation. Rodriguez got out of a vehicle and fled while shooting at officers, the tribe said.

The FBI and Yavapai County had offered a reward for information in the search for Rodriguez. A father and son were fishing Friday when they spotted a body later identified as Rodriguez.

It's not clear how Rodriguez died. The Yavapai County Medical Examiner's Office, which performed the autopsy, didn't immediately return a message Thursday seeking a cause and manner of death.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said the case remains open. The agency is investigating the circumstances of the shooting and will present the information to prosecutors before closing the case, he said.

Rodriguez had been charged in federal court with assaulting two tribal officers and discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

