Body of Nathan Bedford Forrest removed from Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Workers removed the remains of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife from a Tennessee park on Friday, marking another step in the process of moving their bodies out of Memphis and to a museum hundreds of miles away.

Sons of Confederate Veterans spokesman Lee Millar said the remains of the former slave trader and his wife are being held in an undisclosed location until they can be transported later to the National Confederate Museum at Elm Springs in Columbia, news outlets reported.

Owned by the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, the museum opened to the public in October. It is located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Memphis.

The removal of the remains of the early Ku Klux Klan leader from Memphis, where he served as an alderman and traded slaves before joining the Confederate Army, would end a long-running dispute over his legacy and presence in the majority-Black city.

It is also another example of how cities and activists have taken steps in recent years to get rid of statues and monuments of historical figures who supported the South’s secession and led the fight against the North, from Gen. Robert E. Lee to Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy.