Boeing to build Navy aircraft at MidAmerica, invest $200M

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing Co. will invest $200 million to begin manufacturing the U.S. Navy's latest unmanned aircraft at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in a project that could add more than 150 jobs on the company's southwest Illinois campus, according to an announcement scheduled for Friday.

Boeing plans to build the MQ-25 Stingray, the Navy's first carrier-based unmanned aircraft in a state-of-the-art plant of about 300,000 square feet (27,870 square meters), according to information provided in advance to The Associated Press.

State and company officials have planned a Friday afternoon news conference to announce the plan at MidAmerica in Mascoutah, about 29 miles (47 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis.

“That the world's largest aerospace company would double-down on Illinois is a testament to our unparalleled assets in the transportation and logistics sector and the world-class talent of our people," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a prepared statement.

He added that $57 million in state money is set aside for MidAmerica St. Louis Airport improvements, nearly half of which will bolster the Boeing project.