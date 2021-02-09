Bond for officer who fatally shot Andre Hill reduced to $1M

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The judge in the case of an Ohio police officer charged with fatally shooting Andre Hill reduced the high bond of $3 million Tuesday after the defense called it unconstitutional.

Franklin County Judge Stephen McIntosh lowered the bond during a hearing for former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy to $1 million.

Defense attorney Mark Collins had filed a motion Sunday in an effort to reduce the bond for Coy, who is white and is charged in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Hill, who was Black, as he emerged from a garage holding a cellphone with his left hand and his right hand not visible. Coy pleaded not guilty to all four charges Friday.

Collins told reporters last week that he was planning to file a motion for bond reconsideration, citing the amount as inappropriate in comparison to the bail set in the cases of other on-duty police killings in the past year.

“Even the officer in the George Floyd case was given a $1 million bond, and this case is nothing like that in any way, shape or form,” Collins said after the Friday hearing. “Our client had a good faith basis to believe that the individual had a silver revolver and he responded. He’s done everything that’s been asked of him. And this $3 million bond is just what we feel inappropriate.”