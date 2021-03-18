Bond set at $225,000 for man who shot ex-NFL star

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bail was set at $225,000 Thursday for the man who shot ex-New Orleans Saints star Will Smith in New Orleans in 2016 following a confrontation over a traffic crash.

Cardell Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction in Smith’s shooting and attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith’s wife. But the verdict from the jury was not unanimous — jurors voted 10-2 — and has since been ruled unconstitutional.

It was not immediately clear when Hayes, who has not been free since his arrest, would be released. But it appeared that the court and his attorneys expected him to make bail during detailed discussions about the conditions of his release pending a July 12 trial. The bail amount set Thursday was far less than the $1.75 million set when he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

State Judge Camille Buras noted that prosecutors plan to proceed with prosecution for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter, not the original charges. She set bail at $175,000 on the manslaughter charge and $50,000 for attempted manslaughter.

Buras ruled from the bench at the courthouse in New Orleans. Smith's widow, Racquel Smith, and Hayes both witnessed the hearing over Zoom.