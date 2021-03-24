Bono, Cruz to star in animated series on vaccine importance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bono, Penélope Cruz and David Oyelowo will lend their voices in an animated series to raise awareness about the importance of global vaccine access.

The ONE Campaign announced Wednesday the new series called “Pandemica," which will launch Thursday. The series was created to bring attention to global vaccine access in an effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven-episode series will feature characters voiced by Kumail Nanjiani, Danai Gurira, Michael Sheen, Phoebe Robinson and Wanda Sykes. The first episode will include Nanjiani, Robinson and Meg Donnelly.

“Pandemica’s animated world animates a simple truth — that where you live shouldn’t determine whether you get these life-saving shots,” said Bono, U2's lead singer and co-founder of ONE, an organization focused on global health and anti-poverty. The series is part of ONE's ONE World Campaign, which calls for a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.