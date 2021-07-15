'Boogaloo' member pleads guilty to machine gun charge

Dahlager told the informant he wanted to commit “suicide by cop” and would not wear a bulletproof vest, according to the affidavit. He said he would “go out fighting” and “go hunt some pig.”

According to court documents, the group decided not to attend the rally because of fears they had been compromised by an informant.

Court documents say Dahlager delivered two auto sears to the informant in February. When he was arrested in April, authorities recovered six additional auto sears and a silencer from his vehicle and home.

The boogaloo term was derived from an ’80s movie sequel called “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo,” and is slang for a second civil war or collapse of the U.S. government. The movement has grown beyond its origins as an internet meme on fringe websites. Gun-toting “boogaloo bois,” some wearing body armor over Hawaiian shirts, have often attended protests against COVID-9 lockdown orders. The shirts are a nod to “big luau,” derived from the movement’s name.

Federal authorities have warned of bloodshed inspired by the boogaloo ideology and linked the movement to a string of killings and violent plots. On Thursday, a Maryland man who acknowledged he followed the movement was sentenced to six months of home confinement for illegally possessing a firearm.

