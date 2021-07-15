Booksellers association apologizes for anti-trans mailing

An ABA spokesman did not immediately respond Thursday when asked how “Irreversible Damage” came to be included. Shrier's book, released in 2020 by the conservative Regnery Publishing, has faced objections from the publishing community before.

Over the past few months, Target has pulled “Irreversible Damage” from its website, then announced it would keep selling it based on “feedback” from customers (the book was not listed Thursday on target.com). The Seattle Times reported in May that dozens of employees at Amazon.com asked the online retailer to pull “Irreversible Damage” because it violates Amazon's stated policy against books “that frame LGBTQ+ identity as a mental illness." Amazon has continued to sell it and as of midday Thursday the book ranked No. 178 on its bestseller list.

Shrier has denied that “Irreversible Damage” is anti-trans, saying that she supports adults' rights to transition but believes teens are too young to make such decisions.

ABA CEO Allison Hill released a statement Wednesday night, apologizing for “Irreversible Damage” and citing an embarrassing error from last week when on a bestseller list the association mixed up two books by Black authors with the title “Blackout" — one a collaboration among six leading fiction writers and the other by far right commentator Candace Owens.