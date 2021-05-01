Booms in Idaho, Utah buck the curve of slowing US growth

But with that good news comes strain. In 2019, Utah housing prices surged nearly 11%, while incomes rose less than 4%. That trend has accelerated during the pandemic as people spending more time at home look to move to larger spaces while fewer people are putting their houses up for sale.

It’s making it harder for young Utah families to follow the path their parents took. Matthew Clewett, 26, and his wife, Bethany, want to have a large family like the ones they grew up in, but high housing costs could put a serious damper on that plan. The couple bid on at least 10 houses in northern Utah before they could close on a starter home for themselves and their infant daughter in March.

“That was the American Dream back then: You got a job, you got married … and you didn’t really have to have a ton of money to be able to afford a home,” said Clewett, who is the public policy director of the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. “Nowadays it’s much harder ... for the millennial generation to get into a property.”