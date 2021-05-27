Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

“I’m sick and tired of it, honestly,” Westbrook said.

He's not alone. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James — who chimed in on Twitter shortly after the Westbrook incident Wednesday — has said in the past that fan behavior is an issue, and clearly still does.

Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving — in advance of Game 3 of the Nets’ series at Boston — said he hoped the scene there on Friday night “is strictly basketball, there’s no belligerence or any racism going on, subtle racism, people yelling (expletive) from the crowd.”

“We go into a hostile environment and we welcome it, we enjoy it, we want the vitriol — as long as it's not over the line," Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said. “We want to face some adversity. That noise and that energy coming from the opposing fans is something that can spur your team on, a challenge to help you lock in and be more focused."

Westbrook has been part of high-profile incidents involving fans before, including one where a fan in Utah was alleged to have directed racial taunts his way. The fan was banned by the Jazz and Westbrook was fined $25,000 for his reactions to that incident, one in which Utah guard Donovan Mitchell even came to his defense.