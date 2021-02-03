Border agents detain mother, newborn in Texas for 5 days

HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. border agents have since Saturday detained a Cuban woman with her newborn son, one day after she gave birth in a Texas hospital, but were expected to release both of them later Wednesday.

The woman's detention by U.S. Customs and Border Protection raised concerns that she was being held in a sparse holding cell without beds or the food and care needed by a new mother or a newborn, advocates said. Under federal rules, CBP is supposed to release most detained immigrants after 72 hours, a deadline that passed Tuesday.

As a U.S. citizen, the newborn boy would also not be ordinarily subject to immigration detention.

CBP said Wednesday that it would soon release the mother and child, and that their processing in Del Rio, Texas, was delayed due to increased border crossings in recent days. The woman's name is being withheld by The Associated Press because her family fears she will face reprisals if forced to return to Mexico.

Text messages the woman sent to an advocate with the group Every Last One show that she reported being taken to detention Saturday afternoon, one day after she said she had given birth.