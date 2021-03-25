Border crossings strain resources in Rio Grande Valley

“When he saw the helicopter he said ‘papa, papa, papa,'" Maldonado recalled his boy saying. "He gets happy when he sees exciting new things. Sometimes he hears loud noises and it scares him, he’s still little and doesn’t understand much.”

Victor Escalon, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, says he worried the more people are smuggled across the Rio Grande, the more opportunities for criminal organizations to flourish in the area.

“As a parent, as a human being, you want to make sure (migrant children) are cared for. They are kids. They don’t know any different,” he said. “But the more people you bring across, the individuals who are in charge of coordinating the criminal element, the smuggling of narcotics they are going to look for opportunities.”

Escalon says the busiest Texas corridor for migrants right now goes from La Joya on the east to Roma on the west, where Associated Press journalists observed apparent smugglers taking people across the river in inflatable rafts early Wednesday. Most of the migrants were women carrying babies and toddlers asleep in their arms or on their backs. Officials in other sectors are seeing increasing numbers stretching their capacity as well.