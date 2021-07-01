Born to Conduct: Film charts Met music director's ascent

“He was 25 and playing with some of the great European orchestras,” Froemke said. “He would study and study and he would be full of nerves before he would go before these orchestras. There’s a moment in Rotterdam, Yannick is waiting outside the stage door to go into the first rehearsal and you see the fear in his face.”

Froemke said he told her that when he rewatched the video of that moment recently, “The fear came back to him in a profound way.”

To help him through that period, his parents, Claudine Nezet and Serge Seguin, and his life partner, violist Pierre Tourville, spent most of a decade traveling with him from city to city.

The documentary is bookended by scenes of Nezet-Seguin preparing two productions he conducted during the Met’s 2018-19 season, his first as music director and the last full season before the house shut down because of the pandemic.

He's shown working with soprano Diana Damrau on Verdi’s “La Traviata,” in which she portrays Violetta, a courtesan who is dying of tuberculosis.

In the opening scene, Violetta is throwing a late-night party, and the music on the surface is festive and carefree. But the conductor asks his star to dig deeper.