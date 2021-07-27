Bosnia's outgoing international overseer urges new approach

Since 2015, Bosnian Serbs have challenge the authority of Bosnia’s Constitutional Court, but Inzko fought off their repeated attempts to expel three foreign judges, elected by the European Court of Human Rights, who serve on its bench under the terms of the peace agreement.

Bosnian Serbs, in particular, have used the international step-back to call into question the country’s continued existence and to stoke ethnic tensions by downplaying or denying the crimes committed by their ethnic kin during the war. But political elites of all ethnic stripes have gladly taken control of all levers of government for the benefit of their partisan loyalists.

“Half a million people have left (Bosnia) in the last 15 years, many of them are the brightest, and we do not want to have this country to be an empty country where just politicians live and pensioners, retired people,” Inzko said. “We cannot afford to do nothing.”

With the time of his tenure running out, Inzko last week used the full authority of his office to outlaw genocide denial and the glorification of war criminals in Bosnia. He imposed changes to the criminal code that call for prison sentences of up to five years for individuals convicted of those crimes. It was the first time in 12 years he had gotten to use the high representative's so-called “Bonn powers.”