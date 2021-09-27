Boston Fed's Rosengren to retire early citing health

And Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan conducted multiple million-dollar trades last year in stocks such as Apple, Google and Facebook.

The investments by both Rosengren and Kaplan were permitted under the Fed's rules, though they raised at least the appearance of conflicts of interest, which Fed policy discourages. Powell said at a press conference last week that the Fed will change its ethics rules, and suggested that one likely shift will be to bar Fed officials from owning financial assets that the Fed itself is also buying.

Kaplan is 64, but he doesn't face mandatory retirement soon. That's because Fed rules allow any bank president appointed after the age of 55 to serve up to 10 years before having to retire. Kaplan was appointed in 2015 at the age of 58, meaning he could serve until 2025.

The Boston Fed's first vice president, Kenneth C. Montgomery, will take over as acting president and CEO. A new president will be chosen by the six members of the Boston Fed's board of directors who are not bankers. Directors who are affiliated with banks are prohibited by law from participating. The search will be led by Christina Paxson, president of Brown University, and the new president will be subject to the approval of the Fed's Board of Governors in Washington.

