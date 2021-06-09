Boston leadership tangled in series of scandals

And on Beacon Hill, Gov. Charlie Baker has been facing increasing scrutiny of his handling of a COVID-19 crisis at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, with calls mounting for a legislative response to the outbreak that killed 76 veteran residents last year.

The tragedy led to the removal last year of Bennett Walsh, the former superintendent of the 240-bed, state-run facility.

Critics say investigations of the outbreak, including one headed by a former federal prosecutor commissioned by Baker, have raised more questions, including about Baker’s decision to appoint Walsh to lead the home in 2016 despite scant health care administration experience.

A legislative committee charged with looking into the tragedy found that “a crisis of leadership on many counts” contributed to the deaths.

Baker last week said he was eager to work with the Legislature and that he and lawmakers largely agree on the reforms needed. Baker signed a $400 million spending bill to finance construction of a new home.

Boston, of course, is no stranger to crises.

The most notable in recent decades came in the turmoil over school busing in the 1970s that thrust Boston into the national limelight and exposed in ugly ways the city's simmering racial tensions — a crisis that also helped give rise to a new generation of leaders in communities of color that have transformed the city's political landscape.

