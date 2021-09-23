Boston requiring zero emissions for large buildings by 2050

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston City Council has unanimously approved an ordinance that addresses climate change by requiring all buildings larger than 20,000 square feet to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey intends to sign the ordinance approved Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.

“This is the most transformative thing we have done for climate in Boston’s 400-year history,” said City Councilor Matt O’Malley, the driving force behind the rule. “It’s aggressive, but achievable, and it allows for five-year increments to check on our progress. This is a big win for the city.”

It applies to about 3,500 commercial and residential buildings, or about 4% of structures in the city, according to city officials. They account for 60% of Boston’s building emissions.

The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, Janey's environment and energy chief, praised the decision.

“This indicates how serious we all understand the climate crisis to be for the city,” she told The Boston Globe.