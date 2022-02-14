 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Boston-to-DC train with 106 on board stuck in NYC for hours

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A high-speed Amtrak train headed from Boston to Washington with more than 100 passengers lost power and got stuck in New York City for several hours Monday, railroad officials said.

The Acela train left Boston on time at 5:05 a.m. and got stuck in the Hunters Point neighborhood of Queens at 8:37 a.m. “due to a power loss of the train,” Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said.

There were no reports of injuries to the 106 passengers and crew members, Abrams said, adding that water and snacks were provided to the riders. A rescue engine was preparing to move the train into Moynihan Train Hall in Manhattan, he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's behind the protests in Canada?

What's behind the protests in Canada?

A judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods. Here's a look at what's behind the protests.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Gifted' dolphin comes under scrutiny after incorrect Super Bowl prediction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News