Both sides get a final chance to talk about SC abortion ban

There were doctors. There were women who had abortions and regretted the decision and those who had them and asked lawmakers not to take away that choice from other women.

There were women with heartbreaking stories of choosing to end pregnancies when told the fetus couldn't survive outside the womb and adults who told tales of mothers who didn't want them but decided to take their pregnancies to term instead of having an abortion.

At the end of Wednesday's meeting, the subcommittee was expected to send the bill to the full Judiciary Committee, likely next week. That committee is expected to approve the bill and send it to the House floor. The full House passed the bill 70-31 last session.

Gov. Henry McMaster has promised to sign it immediately as South Carolina would join about a dozen other states that have passed similar or more strict abortion bans. All of them are awaiting court rulings with conservatives hoping one of them will lead the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its 1973 ruling that keeps states from excessive restrictions on abortions.