Bow-and-arrow attack suspect was flagged for radicalization; GOP's record cash haul; Adele's new album

Norway bow-and-arrow suspect was flagged for radicalization

KONGSBERG, Norway (AP) — A Danish man suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack on a small Norwegian town that killed five people and wounded two others is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized, police said Thursday.

The man is suspected of having shot at people in a number of locations in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening. Several of the victims were in a supermarket, police said.

“There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized,” Police chief Ole B. Saeverud told a news conference. He added that there were “complicated assessments related to the motive, and it will take time before this is clarified." He didn't elaborate on what was meant by being radicalized.

Republicans report record fundraising for House campaigns

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican fundraising committee dedicated to flipping the House in next year's midterm elections said Thursday it raised more than $105 million this year through September.

The record haul for the nine-month period marks a 74% increase over last cycle and includes $25.8 million raised in the third quarter of the year. The group said it now has $65 million cash on hand, nearly triple what it had at this time four years ago.

“House Democrats are sprinting toward the exits because they know their days in the majority are numbered and we look forward to keeping up the pressure," National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement.

Adele says her new album, '30,' is being released Nov. 19

NEW YORK (AP) — Six years after her last album, Adele revealed Wednesday that her new project, “30,” will be released on Nov. 19.

An initial single, “Easy on Me,” is coming out on Friday.

The British singer, who was divorced in 2019, said in a lengthy Instagram post that after “throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil,” she's feeling better.

“I'm ready to finally put this album out,” she wrote.

